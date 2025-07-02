Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2025 Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan condemned the alleged religious profiling of eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttarakhand by some Hindu outfits, calling the act a "form of terrorism."

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Ahead of Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, UP, a local baba’s disciples checked religious identity of a dhaba staff by asking him to remove his pants, SP leader ST Hassan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned incident

New twist: Himachal Pradesh police now files FIR against NHAI project manager and site engineer, who were beaten up by state minister Anirudh Singh

As Quad foreign ministers condemn Pahalgam attack, Lashkar, Jaish terrorists hold joint rally in Bahawalpur, Lashkar deputy chief Saifullah Qari, Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha attended

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.