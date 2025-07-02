Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 2, 2025

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan condemned the alleged religious profiling of eatery owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttarakhand by some Hindu outfits, calling the act a "form of terrorism."

Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Ahead of Kanwar Yatra in Muzaffarnagar, UP, a local baba’s disciples checked religious identity of a dhaba staff by asking him to remove his pants, SP leader ST Hassan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned incident
  • New twist: Himachal Pradesh police now files FIR against NHAI project manager and site engineer, who were beaten up by state minister Anirudh Singh
  • As Quad foreign ministers condemn Pahalgam attack,  Lashkar, Jaish terrorists hold joint rally in Bahawalpur, Lashkar deputy chief Saifullah Qari, Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha attended

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\