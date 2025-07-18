Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 18, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- For the first time, Rahul Gandhi says, “Robert Vadra facing ED witch hunt, persecution for last 10 years, I stand with Robert, Priyanka & children”, Details of money laundering charge made in ED chargesheet
- ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya in 2,000 crore liquor case, ED alleges, black money was laundered through builders
Supreme Court dismisses Lalu Yadav’s plea for stay on trial in ‘land for job’ case, SC grants exemption to Lalu from appearance on health, age grounds, orders early end to trial
