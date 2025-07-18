Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 18, 2025 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called chargesheet against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, a “malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment” campaign. Gandhi asserted that the move is yet another chapter in a decade-long witch hunt against Vadra.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

For the first time, Rahul Gandhi says, “Robert Vadra facing ED witch hunt, persecution for last 10 years, I stand with Robert, Priyanka & children”, Details of money laundering charge made in ED chargesheet

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya in 2,000 crore liquor case, ED alleges, black money was laundered through builders

Supreme Court dismisses Lalu Yadav’s plea for stay on trial in ‘land for job’ case, SC grants exemption to Lalu from appearance on health, age grounds, orders early end to trial

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.