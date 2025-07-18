Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 18, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called chargesheet against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, a “malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment” campaign. Gandhi asserted that the move is yet another chapter in a decade-long witch hunt against Vadra.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • For the first time, Rahul Gandhi says, “Robert Vadra facing ED witch hunt, persecution for last 10 years, I stand with Robert, Priyanka & children”, Details of money laundering charge made in ED chargesheet
  • ED arrests former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son Chaitanya in 2,000 crore liquor case, ED alleges, black money was laundered through builders

  • Supreme Court dismisses Lalu Yadav’s plea for stay on trial in ‘land for job’ case, SC grants exemption to Lalu from appearance on health, age grounds, orders early end to trial

