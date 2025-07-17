Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 17, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Live video of 5 killers fleeing after pumping bullets into life term convict in Patna hospital, Murders in Rohtas, Danapur, Khagaria, state Additional DGP says, "supari killings take place during lean farm season"
- Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces free electricity up to 125 units ahead of elections, JD(U) minister Lallan Prasad Singh hosts 'mutton party' for several thousand people in Lakhisarai
-
Video: Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP(Sharad) MLA Jitendra Ahwad come to blows inside state assembly complex
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.