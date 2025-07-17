Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 17, 2025 A prisoner out on parole was shot dead while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bihar's capital city, Patna, on Thursday morning. The incident took place inside the Paras Hospital premises, located in the Shastri Nagar police station area, where five assailants opened fire on the inmate.

In today's episode:

Live video of 5 killers fleeing after pumping bullets into life term convict in Patna hospital, Murders in Rohtas, Danapur, Khagaria, state Additional DGP says, "supari killings take place during lean farm season"

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces free electricity up to 125 units ahead of elections, JD(U) minister Lallan Prasad Singh hosts 'mutton party' for several thousand people in Lakhisarai

Video: Supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP(Sharad) MLA Jitendra Ahwad come to blows inside state assembly complex

