Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 16, 2025 Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Mamata, Rahul, Tejashwi, Owaisi allege ‘BJP conspiracy’ behind EC’s electoral list revision

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane demands teaching of Marathi in madrasas, ‘Azaan’ in Marathi from mosques

Muslim clerics cry ‘Islamophobia’ after NCERT Class 8 textbook refers to religious intolerance by Mughal rulers

