  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 16, 2025

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar thanked the eligible voters of Bihar for their active participation in the "much-needed" cleaning of the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Mamata, Rahul, Tejashwi, Owaisi allege ‘BJP conspiracy’ behind EC’s electoral list revision
  • Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane demands teaching of Marathi in madrasas, ‘Azaan’ in Marathi from mosques

  • Muslim clerics cry ‘Islamophobia’ after NCERT Class 8 textbook refers to religious intolerance by Mughal rulers

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

