Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 15, 2025 Shubhanshu Shukla, a Group Captain and the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is back on Earth. This marks it as the successful completion of Axiom Space's Axe-4 mission.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

India's first astronaut to ISS Shubhanshu Shukla returns after 18 days, Will return to India by August 17, ISRO hopeful about Gaganyaan mission

S Jaishankar’s first visit to China after 5 years, raises Pahalgam terror attack in SCO ministerial meeting, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping

Execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen postponed after Indian Grand Mufti asked Yemeni Sufi scholar to intervene

