Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 14, 2025 In a chilling escalation of violent crimes in Bihar, at least nine people were killed in the last 24 hours in separate incidents across the state, sparking public outrage and intensifying political tensions.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bihar: In 24 hours, 9 killed, 12 incidents of murder, robberies, Deputy CM Vijay Sinha threatens encounters, bulldozers, Opposition parties demand action against criminals

In political drama, Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah scales wall to pay tributes to 1931 martyrs in Srinagar

Directorate General of Civil Aviation orders fuel control switch checks by all airlines in their Boeing 737, 787 jets

