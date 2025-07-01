Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 1, 2025 In a dramatic and explosive claim, Aleema Khan, sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has accused Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir of allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy to assassinate her brother while he remains behind bars.

Pak army chief Asif Munir conspiring to kill Imran Khan in jail, alleges Imran’s sister Aleema Khan

Rage: BJP corporator, 4 others held for thrashing Bhubaneswar Additional Municipal Commissioner, Himachal minister Anirudh Singh Rana booked for assaulting NHAI officer in Shimla, Kanpur BJP MLA Arun Pathak in verbal spat with lady police officer

Congress rules out leadership change in Karnataka, asks leaders not to speak against state leadership in public

