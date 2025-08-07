Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2025

Advertisement
Prime Minister Modi is set to visit China, his first after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He will attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31. There is a possibility of Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi may hold trilateral talks with Russian, Chinese Presidents in Tianjin, China; Putin to visit India this year, Doval meets Putin in Moscow
  • Rahul Gandhi alleges “massive vote fraud” in Karnataka, Maharashtra & Karnataka CEOs ask Rahul to submit charges under signed declaration/oath
  • Election Commission sends another notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to clarify about his two EPIC Voter I-cards

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

