Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 7, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi may hold trilateral talks with Russian, Chinese Presidents in Tianjin, China; Putin to visit India this year, Doval meets Putin in Moscow
- Rahul Gandhi alleges “massive vote fraud” in Karnataka, Maharashtra & Karnataka CEOs ask Rahul to submit charges under signed declaration/oath
- Election Commission sends another notice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to clarify about his two EPIC Voter I-cards
