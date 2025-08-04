Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 4, 2025 In a significant breakthrough following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, security forces have confirmed that all three militants killed in the encounter were Pakistani nationals. The conclusion is based on concrete evidence recovered from the site, including Pakistani identification documents.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pakistani I-cards, voter slips, chocolate wrappers, Chinese Huawei phone, Garmin GPS system: How security forces proved all 3 Pahalgam killers were Pakistanis

SC raps Rahul Gandhi for alleging 2000 sq km land has been captured by China in Ladakh, stays defamation proceedings against him

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri rubbishes social media video about alleged abduction of women as false, files FIR against Lucknow prof, asks Hindu girls "to become Durga, Kali, but not Burkewali"

