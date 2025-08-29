Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 29, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31. The visit marks a potential turning point in India-China relations, which have been strained in recent years.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

World’s eyes on PM Modi’s first visit to China after 7 years, Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin in Tianjin during SCO summit, Japan to invest Rs 6 lakh crore in India

Modi abuser Mohammed Rizvi arrested, Congress, BJP workers clash in Patna and Kolkata

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra stirs hornets’ nest, says, Home Minister Amit Shah’s head must be chopped for allowing infiltrators to enter India, TMC says, her remark was symbolic, not physical

