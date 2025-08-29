Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 29, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31. The visit marks a potential turning point in India-China relations, which have been strained in recent years.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • World’s eyes on PM Modi’s first visit to China after 7 years, Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Putin in Tianjin during SCO summit, Japan to invest Rs 6 lakh crore in India
  • Modi abuser Mohammed Rizvi arrested, Congress, BJP workers clash in Patna and Kolkata

  • Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra stirs hornets’ nest, says, Home Minister Amit Shah’s head must be chopped for allowing infiltrators to enter India, TMC says, her remark was symbolic, not physical

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

