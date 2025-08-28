Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 28, 2025 The Democrats House Foreign Affairs Committee has slammed US President Donald Trump for “singling out” India for its purchases of Russian oil and for not imposing sanctions on the bigger buyer China saying the tariffs imposed on Delhi are sabotaging the bilateral relationship.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Explained: 3 big reasons behind Modi-Trump rift, Why Modi refused to take phone calls from POTUS, Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro describes Russia-Ukraine conflict as ‘Modi’s War’

BJP leaders including UP CM Yogi Adityanath slam Congress for abusive slogans against PM Modi’s late mother at Darbhanga rally

Mamata Banerjee alleges, EC intimidating Bengal bureaucrats, says, BJP has sent 500+ teams to Bengal to remove names of voters from electoral list

