Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025 India is preparing targeted outreach initiatives across 40 major textile-importing countries, including the UK, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Canada, in a bid to offset the impact of the United States’ steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

To counter steep US tariff, India plans outreach to 40 countries, FTAs planned, US Treasury Secretary says, "At the end of the day, India, US will come together"

BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi for telling Bihar rally, "Trump asked for ceasefire within 12 hours, Modi ordered ceasefire within 5 hours"

Jammu breaks 100-year-old rainfall record, 380 mm in 24 hours, train, road traffic disrupted, Flood now threatens Punjab

