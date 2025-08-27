Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025

India is preparing targeted outreach initiatives across 40 major textile-importing countries, including the UK, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Canada, in a bid to offset the impact of the United States’ steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025 Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • To counter steep US tariff, India plans outreach to 40 countries, FTAs planned, US Treasury Secretary says, "At the end of the day, India, US will come together"
  • BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi for telling Bihar rally, "Trump asked for ceasefire within 12 hours, Modi ordered ceasefire within 5 hours"

  • Jammu breaks 100-year-old rainfall record, 380 mm in 24 hours, train, road traffic disrupted, Flood now threatens Punjab

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Tariff
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\