Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 27, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- To counter steep US tariff, India plans outreach to 40 countries, FTAs planned, US Treasury Secretary says, "At the end of the day, India, US will come together"
- BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi for telling Bihar rally, "Trump asked for ceasefire within 12 hours, Modi ordered ceasefire within 5 hours"
-
Jammu breaks 100-year-old rainfall record, 380 mm in 24 hours, train, road traffic disrupted, Flood now threatens Punjab
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.