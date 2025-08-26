Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 26, 2025 The United States has issued a draft notice detailing plans to implement an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian products from August 27, impacting more than USD 48 billion worth of India's exports to the US.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India braces for 50% US tariff from tomorrow, PM Modi holds top-level meeting with ministers

Trump claims he stopped 7 wars including India-Pak conflict, says he threatened to impose 100% tariff if war continued, Indian Navy inducts 2 new stealth frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri

Vaishno Devi Yatra halted, 8 devotees died, 14 injured in landslide, flash flood washes away dozens of homes near Doda, Jammu-Srinagar highway traffic closed, Jammu waterlogged after flood in Tawi river

