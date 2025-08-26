Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 26, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- India braces for 50% US tariff from tomorrow, PM Modi holds top-level meeting with ministers
- Trump claims he stopped 7 wars including India-Pak conflict, says he threatened to impose 100% tariff if war continued, Indian Navy inducts 2 new stealth frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri
-
Vaishno Devi Yatra halted, 8 devotees died, 14 injured in landslide, flash flood washes away dozens of homes near Doda, Jammu-Srinagar highway traffic closed, Jammu waterlogged after flood in Tawi river
