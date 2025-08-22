Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar, Bengal rallies, 'RJD, Congress, TMC supporting infiltrators for vote bank politics'
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashes out at Pakistan, says, 'Asim Munir’s remark about India being a Mercedes and Pakistan a dumper carrying stones, is a confession…India is capable of giving a befitting reply to threats (like nuclear attack)
-
Supreme Court allows release of stray dogs from shelters in NCR, but bans public feeding
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.