Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 22, 2025

PM Narendra Modi tells Bihar, Bengal rallies, 'RJD, Congress, TMC supporting infiltrators for vote bank politics'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lashes out at Pakistan, says, 'Asim Munir’s remark about India being a Mercedes and Pakistan a dumper carrying stones, is a confession…India is capable of giving a befitting reply to threats (like nuclear attack)

Supreme Court allows release of stray dogs from shelters in NCR, but bans public feeding

