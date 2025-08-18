Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 18, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 18, 2025

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert, forecasting more rains, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Deluge in Mumbai after 250 to 300 mm rainfall, bus, rail services hit, schools closed, water enters homes of Big B, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, 2 days’ red alert issued for Mumbai, Virar, Vasai, Thane

  • Chief Justice BR Gavai pulls up NHAI, says, ‘why should people pay toll after being stranded on road for 12 hours’;  Six held after toll staff beat up army jawan at Meerut toll plaza, locals stone toll office
  • Opposition parties stage protest in Parliament, plan to bring impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar alleging “vote fraud”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Mumbai Rains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\