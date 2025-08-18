Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 18, 2025 Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert, forecasting more rains, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Deluge in Mumbai after 250 to 300 mm rainfall, bus, rail services hit, schools closed, water enters homes of Big B, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, 2 days’ red alert issued for Mumbai, Virar, Vasai, Thane

Chief Justice BR Gavai pulls up NHAI, says, ‘why should people pay toll after being stranded on road for 12 hours’; Six held after toll staff beat up army jawan at Meerut toll plaza, locals stone toll office

Opposition parties stage protest in Parliament, plan to bring impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar alleging “vote fraud”

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.