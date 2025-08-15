Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 15, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a 10-year project to develop an indigenous defence shield to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and deliver a decisive response in case of any enemy threat.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi promises Sudarshan Chakra defence shield to guard all vital national assets, assures to implement simple 2-slab GST structure by Diwali, praises RSS, Opposition leaders stay away from I-Day function at Red Fort

PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan, says, "We will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, any future misadventure will meet decisive retribution”, says, India will not accept the Indus Water Treaty

Historic: US President Donald Trump and Russia President Vladimir Putin to meet in Alaska at around 0100 hrs IST, All eyes on Ukraine war

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.