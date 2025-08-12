Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 12, 2025 After Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent warning of striking deep inside Indian territory, the country's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has now echoed a similar threat. Adding to the empty rhetoric, PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto has also issued a war cry against India.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

In today's episode:

After Army Chief Munir, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif threatens to strike deep inside India, Bilawal Bhutto also utters war cry

Why Donald Trump extended tariff truce with China for another 90 days?

Supreme Court describes Bihar SIR row as “largely trust deficit issue”, says Aadhar cannot be accepted as conclusive proof of residence or citizenship

