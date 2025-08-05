Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 5, 2025 A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday with the raging waters sweeping away several houses and leaving at least 10 people dead.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Cloudburst: IAF sends choppers, NDRF teams sent to Uttarkashi, many missing after swollen Kheerganga washes away villages, buildings

"SC judges can’t decide who is a true Indian”, says Priyanka Gandhi, Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Kharge alleges CISF deployed inside House, Deputy Chairman denies

Defying Donald Trump’s tariff threats, NSA Ajit Doval to meet Putin in Moscow, S. Jaishankar will also visit Russia

