Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 14, 2025

250 people missing, flash flood hits Kishtwar in J&K after cloudburst, death toll rises to 38, rescue efforts hampered by torrential rains
- SC orders Election Commission to publish names of 65 lakh names of dead or deleted voters in Bihar, citing reasons by Tuesday, SC directs Aadhaar be added in list of documents required for revision
- Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party expels MLA Puja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath inside UP Assembly
