Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 14, 2025 A massive cloudburst struck a remote mountain village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, killing at least 38 people including two CISF personnel, officials said. The death toll could go up as more people are believed to be trapped, officials said.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

250 people missing, flash flood hits Kishtwar in J&K after cloudburst, death toll rises to 38, rescue efforts hampered by torrential rains

SC orders Election Commission to publish names of 65 lakh names of dead or deleted voters in Bihar, citing reasons by Tuesday, SC directs Aadhaar be added in list of documents required for revision

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party expels MLA Puja Pal for praising Yogi Adityanath inside UP Assembly

