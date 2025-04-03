Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 3, 2025 The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate. During this debate, members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it, saying it would bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

Marathon debate in Rajya Sabha on Waqf Bill, Muslim organisations say, they will challenge law in court, hold protests

India TV Exclusive: Case studies on Waqf disputes from Kolhapur, Beed, Patna, Tamil Nadu, Lucknow

Donald Trump’s 26 pc tariff on India may affect textiles, diamond, automobile, steel sectors in India, MoS Finance says, “For Trump it’s America first, For Modi, it’s India first”

