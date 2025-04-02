Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 2, 2025 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected opposition members' criticism that the government wants to interfere in the religious conduct of Muslims through the Waqf Amendment Bill and said the provisions in the legislation aim at better management of Waqf properties.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Daylong stormy debate in Lok Sabha over Waqf Amendment Bill, Rajya Sabha to take up Bill tomorrow

‘Waqf Bill will not be implemented retrospectively’, Home Minister Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha

All India Muslim Personal Law Board vows to challenge Waqf Bill in court, Protests in Kolkata, Chennai by Muslim outfits

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.