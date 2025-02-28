Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2025 A total of 32 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers have been rescued after being trapped under snow during an avalanche that struck near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said late on Friday.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

57 BRO workers inside 8 containers trapped under snow after avalanche near Mana border post in Uttarakhand on Indo-Tibet border, 32 workers rescued

CAG report on Delhi hospitals exposes AAP’s claims, Huge shortage of doctors, beds, 14 hospitals have no ICUs, 12 hospitals have no ambulances, 16 hospitals have no blood banks

Exclusive: India TV reporter exposes cheating and open copying in Haryana Board exam in Nuh, Solvers with parents seen helping students

