Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2025 Tahawwur Rana is being extradited from the United States in connection with a conspiracy case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009 related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In today's episode:

Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, extradited by US, being brought to India by NIA in special aircraft

US-China trade war intensifies, China slaps 84 pc tariff on all US goods, China urges India to join hands in tackling Trump tariffs

PM Narendra Modi says, ‘land mafia sharks were misusing old Waqf law’, Supreme Court to hear petitions against Waqf Act on April 16

