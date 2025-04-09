Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2025

Tahawwur Rana is being extradited from the United States in connection with a conspiracy case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2009 related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, extradited by US, being brought to India by NIA in special aircraft

  • US-China trade war intensifies, China slaps 84 pc tariff on all US goods, China urges India to join hands in tackling Trump tariffs

  • PM Narendra Modi says, ‘land mafia sharks were misusing old Waqf law’, Supreme Court to hear petitions against Waqf Act on April 16

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Aaj Ki Baat Special Tahawwur Rana Tahawwur Hussain Rana
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\