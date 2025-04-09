Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 9, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, extradited by US, being brought to India by NIA in special aircraft
-
US-China trade war intensifies, China slaps 84 pc tariff on all US goods, China urges India to join hands in tackling Trump tariffs
-
PM Narendra Modi says, ‘land mafia sharks were misusing old Waqf law’, Supreme Court to hear petitions against Waqf Act on April 16
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.