Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 7, 2025 The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01 in early trade. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points or 5.06 per cent to 21,743.65.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

World stock markets witness plunge as global tariff war intensifies, Sensex fell by 3,900 in opening trade, ended by 2,229 at close.

Mamata Banerjee meets sacked teaching staff, says she is ready to even go to jail, but won't implement SC verdict.

Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as ruling National Conference members tear copy of Waqf Bill, demand debate.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.