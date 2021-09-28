Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Spate of resignations after Sidhu quits Punjab party chief post, Capt. Amarinder in Delhi

September 28, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 20:50 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Spate of resignations after Sidhu quits Punjab party chief post, Capt. Amarinder in Delhi  
  • Exclusive: Kanhaiya Kumar quits CPI, joins Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi  
  • Exclusive: Arrested LeT terrorist Ali Babar reveals how Pak ISI is training terrorists in camps near LoC

