Wednesday, September 22, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: September 22, 2021, Full Episode

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Published on: September 22, 2021 20:11 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive Interview:  Capt. Amarinder Singh lashes out at advisers for misguiding ‘inexperienced’ Rahul, Priyanka 
  • Exclusive: Capt. Amarinder Singh warns, Congress will not get double-digit seats in Punjab by projecting Sidhu as CM 
  • Exclusive: Visuals of Anand Giri enjoying holidays abroad, riding BMW bike, flashy cars, sky diving

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

