Aaj Ki Baat: September 21, 2021, Full Episode

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Did Mahant commit suicide fearing release of a morphed video with a woman?

Exclusive: In suicide note, Mahant wrote he wanted to commit suicide on Sept 13, but stepped back. Why?

Exclusive: From Lucknow to Mumbai, SP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP leaders target Yogi for Mahant’s death

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News