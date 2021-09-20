Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why Akhara Parishad chief Narendra Giri hanged himself to death?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why Akhara Parishad chief Narendra Giri hanged himself to death?
- Exclusive: Which Congress leader said, Channi may be CM, but party will project Sidhu as CM in polls?
- Exclusive: Why Pak minister praised Sidhu, when Capt. Amarinder Singh labelled him pro-Pakistan?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.