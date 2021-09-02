Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Why Naseeruddin Shah said, celebration of Taliban victory by some Indian Muslims is dangerous?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Naseeruddin Shah said, celebration of Taliban victory by some Indian Muslims is dangerous?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2021 21:32 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Actor Sidharth Shukla was medically fit, yet he died of a sudden heart attack. Why? 
  • Exclusive: How Taliban suicide bombers led the world’s first terrorist parade in Kandahar, Afghanistan
  • Exclusive: Why Naseeruddin Shah said, celebration of Taliban victory by some Indian Muslims is dangerous

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

