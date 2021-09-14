Tuesday, September 14, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why PM Modi publicly praised UP CM Yogi for ending ‘mafia raj’ in UP?

New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2021 20:20 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi publicly praised UP CM Yogi for ending ‘mafia raj’ in UP?
  • Exclusive: How Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi reacted to PM’s remarks on ‘mafia raj’ in UP
  • Exclusive: How Dawood gang helped terror module’s plan to carry out blasts during Dussehra, Ramlila

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

