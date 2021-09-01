Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: With schools reopening, can children remain safe from Covid? Why are parents anxious?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2021 20:49 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: With schools reopening, can children remain safe from Covid? Why are parents anxious? 
  • Exclusive: Live interview with AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Covid issue
  • Exclusive: Children dying of mysterious viral fever in Firozabad, Agra, Mathura of UP

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

