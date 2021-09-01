Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: With schools reopening, can children remain safe from Covid? Why are parents anxious?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: With schools reopening, can children remain safe from Covid? Why are parents anxious?

Exclusive: Live interview with AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Covid issue

Exclusive: Children dying of mysterious viral fever in Firozabad, Agra, Mathura of UP

