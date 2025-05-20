Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 20, 2025 India's top defence leaders issued strong statements on military dominance as Pakistan elevated its Army Chief to Field Marshal, with bold warnings over the full reach of Indian firepower.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Indian Army, stating it brought the Pakistani army to its knees and operated with precision "like doctors and surgeons."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has promoted Army Chief General Asim Munir to the honorary rank of Field Marshal.

Lt. Gen. Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, DG of Army Air Defence, asserted that “the entire territory of Pakistan is within India’s range,” adding that even if Pakistan shifts its GHQ to the Afghan border, “they will need to find a deep hole.”

