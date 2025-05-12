Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 12, 2025 PM Modi vows continued war on terrorism and hails armed forces, intelligence, and scientists for delivering heavy blows to the enemy.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi affirmed that India’s war on terrorism will continue, praising the armed forces, intelligence, and scientists for dealing heavy blows to the enemy.

US President Donald Trump claimed that the US averted a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by brokering a ceasefire.

Top military chiefs revealed that Pakistan lied during the aerial conflict, stating that India struck terror hideouts, while Pakistan escalated the conflict to shield terrorists.

