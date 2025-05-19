Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 19, 2025 The Indian Army thwarted a Pakistan-backed missile plot on the Golden Temple, arresting 11 informers, while Pakistani media amplifies Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Dr. S. Jaishankar to fuel anti-India sentiment.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

The Indian Army foiled a Pakistan-backed plan to launch missile strikes on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, revealed by Maj Gen Kartik Seshadri, GOC of the 15th Infantry Division.

11 informers, including vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, a businessman, guard, and student, were arrested for spying on behalf of Pakistan. The Pakistani High Commission was exposed as a hub for espionage.

Pakistani news channels are amplifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments criticizing External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar regarding air attacks, fueling anti-India narratives.

