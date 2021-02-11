Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Amit Shah is cornering Mamata Banerjee in Bengal on 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan issue

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: The story of how Chinese PLA tanks moved back in Ladakh after 9-month-long standoff Exclusive: Why Rahul is unwilling to accept the fact that China has started moving back its troops, tanks Exclusive: How Amit Shah is cornering Mamata Banerjee in Bengal on ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan issue

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

