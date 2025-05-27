Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 27, 2025 PM Modi vows to remove the ‘thorn’ of PoK, while J-K CM Omar Abdullah holds a cabinet meet in Pahalgam to boost tourist confidence.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi says "PoK is a thorn that will be removed", adding that "If Sardar Patel's views had been respected, India wouldn't have lost PoK."

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah holds cabinet meeting in Pahalgam and interacts with tourists as a confidence-building measure in the region.

