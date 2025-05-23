Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 23, 2025 India tightens pressure on Pakistan over water and global funding, as Pakistani media highlights Rahul Gandhi's criticism amid strong remarks from Indian leaders.

After restricting Indus water flow, India plans to oppose fresh IMF and World Bank loans to Pakistan; in response, a Pakistan Army spokesperson warned, “If you block our water, we will choke your breath.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared “Pakistan’s end is near,” while Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “We struck at terrorists, but Pakistan took it on itself.”

Pakistani news channels are amplifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Prime Minister Modi, citing his comments on the ceasefire and alleged foreign policy failures.

