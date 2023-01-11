Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Congress, SP, Trinamool, Owaisi slam RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘Muslim supremacy’ remark

Rahul Gandhi avoids mention of 1984 anti-Sikh riots during his Yatra in Punjab

Farmers attack power station in Buxar, Bihar, police beat up women after entering homes

