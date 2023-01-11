Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 20:56 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Aaj Ki Baat full episode, Aaj Ki Baat full video, Aaj Ki Baat january 11 full episode,
Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Congress, SP, Trinamool, Owaisi slam RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘Muslim supremacy’ remark
  • Rahul Gandhi avoids mention of 1984 anti-Sikh riots during his Yatra in Punjab
  • Farmers attack power station in Buxar, Bihar, police beat up women after entering homes

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News