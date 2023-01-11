Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 11, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Congress, SP, Trinamool, Owaisi slam RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his ‘Muslim supremacy’ remark
- Rahul Gandhi avoids mention of 1984 anti-Sikh riots during his Yatra in Punjab
- Farmers attack power station in Buxar, Bihar, police beat up women after entering homes
India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.
Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.