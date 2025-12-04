Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as they departed from the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi. Putin is on a two-day State visit to India. He will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on December 5.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

After a warm hug on arrival, Modi, Putin shared car ride to PM residence, Will discuss Ukraine, oil, defence deals over dinner

Thousands of flyers harassed as IndiGo cancelled 300+ flights, chaos at Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, other airports

Yogi govt’s action against Rohingya, Bangladeshi migrants across UP, Police, municipal officials carrying out door-to-door identification in Lucknow, Kanpur, Maharajganj and other towns

