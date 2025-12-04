Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 4, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
-
After a warm hug on arrival, Modi, Putin shared car ride to PM residence, Will discuss Ukraine, oil, defence deals over dinner
-
Thousands of flyers harassed as IndiGo cancelled 300+ flights, chaos at Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, other airports
-
Yogi govt’s action against Rohingya, Bangladeshi migrants across UP, Police, municipal officials carrying out door-to-door identification in Lucknow, Kanpur, Maharajganj and other towns
