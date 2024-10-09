Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 20:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Congress, pm says congress trying to divide Hindus on caste lines, Ha
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2024.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out, says Congress trying to divide Hindus on caste lines

  • After Haryana poll debacle, Congress facing pressure from allies in Maharashtra over seat sharing

  • After Haryana poll results, Aam Aadmi Party rules out any poll alliance with Congress in Delhi assembly elections

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement