Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- PM Narendra Modi lashes out at RJD, Lalu’s family in Samastipur, Begusarai rallies, After many years, Congress remembers Sitaram Kesri
US shutdown enters fourth week : In California, Maryland, Arizona, Texas, long queues of unpaid federal workers including military families outside food banks
Army’s elite Bhairav commando battalions join infantry, artillery, air defence units during Operation Thar Shakti war exercise in Longewala near India-Pak border