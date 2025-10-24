Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 24, 2025

PM Modi remembered former Congress president Sitaram Kesri on his death anniversary and accused the Congress leadership of insulting him. PM Modi said the country will never forget how the Congress family humiliated Kesri, who was from Bihar, by allegedly locking him in a bathroom and removing him.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Edited By: India TV News Desk
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • PM Narendra Modi lashes out at RJD, Lalu’s family in Samastipur, Begusarai rallies, After many years, Congress remembers Sitaram Kesri

  • US shutdown enters fourth week : In California, Maryland, Arizona, Texas, long queues of unpaid federal workers including military families outside food banks

  • Army’s elite Bhairav commando battalions join infantry, artillery, air defence units during Operation Thar Shakti war exercise in Longewala near India-Pak border

