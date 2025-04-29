Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as he chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Modi gives full operational freedom to the army to decide timing, targets, and modes; Armed forces chiefs, CDS, NSA, and Defence Minister attend the meeting.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says, "If anything happens, it will happen in 2 or 3 days, the threat is immediate."

Imran Khan’s party PTI leader Raja Nasir Abbas praises Modi’s diplomacy in the Senate, says, "Pakistan today stands isolated after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that we have nurtured terror groups for decades."

