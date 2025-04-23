Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 23, 2025 Pahalgam has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Pahalgam killings: Cabinet Committee on Security headed by PM Narendra Modi meets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows “loud and clear response”, says, “We will not only strike at killers but also the actors behind the scenes”

Security agencies claim, digital footprints found of TRF chief Saifullah Khalid Kasuri, based in Pakistan, guiding killers of Pahalgam, Saifullah had threatened big terror attack in Kashmir 2 months ago

Videos of Pahalgam killings show, victims were shot point-blank by terrorists, visuals of bodies lying on the meadow near food stalls

