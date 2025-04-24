Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- PM Modi says, Pahalgam massacre “an attack on India’s soul”, vows to “raze terror hideouts”, says, “will pursue killers to the ends of the earth”
-
Pakistan deploys more troops along Kashmir, Rajasthan borders, fighter jets deployed near LoC, bans airspace for all Indian airlines flights
-
Major joint search operations going on to track terrorists, fresh video emerges of killers asking victims to sit in a line and, with rifles pointed at their heads, started killing them one by one
