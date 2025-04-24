Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2025 Expressing deep sorrow over the brutal killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that the entire nation is distressed and stands in solidarity with the grieving families.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

PM Modi says, Pahalgam massacre “an attack on India’s soul”, vows to “raze terror hideouts”, says, “will pursue killers to the ends of the earth”

Pakistan deploys more troops along Kashmir, Rajasthan borders, fighter jets deployed near LoC, bans airspace for all Indian airlines flights

Major joint search operations going on to track terrorists, fresh video emerges of killers asking victims to sit in a line and, with rifles pointed at their heads, started killing them one by one

