Friday, October 08, 2021
     
Aaj ki Baat: October 8, 2021, Full Episode

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 20:32 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Will the minister’s son Ashish Mishra appear before Lakhimpur Kheri police tomorrow?  
  • Exclusive: Why Supreme Court made strong remarks about handling of Lakhimpur Kheri probe?
  • Exclusive: Will SRK’s son Aryan, his friends Arbaaz, Munmun have to spend 15 days in jail?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

