  • Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95
  • US-based David Card, Joshua D. Angrist, and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics
  • PM Modi will virtually participate in G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit on Afghanistan on October 12
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Pak PM sets up Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority to introduce Islamic teachings in schools

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Pak PM sets up Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority to introduce Islamic teachings in schools

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2021 20:46 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Imran Khan sets up Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority in Pakistan to introduce Islamic teachings in schools, colleges 
  • Exclusive: Capt. Amrinder Singh says violence in Kashmir has increased after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan 
  • Exclusive: Why Mehbooba Mufti alleged, Central agencies are after Aryan only because his surname is Khan

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

