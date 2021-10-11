Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Pak PM sets up Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority to introduce Islamic teachings in schools

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Imran Khan sets up Rahmatulil Aalameen Authority in Pakistan to introduce Islamic teachings in schools, colleges

Exclusive: Capt. Amrinder Singh says violence in Kashmir has increased after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan

Exclusive: Why Mehbooba Mufti alleged, Central agencies are after Aryan only because his surname is Khan

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News