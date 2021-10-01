Aaj Ki Baat: Why SC told farm leaders, ‘you’ve strangulated entire city, now want to come inside & protest?'

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Why SC told farmer leaders, ‘you’ve strangulated entire city, now you want to come inside and protest?’
- Exclusive: Protests in Jhajjar, Ambala of Haryana by farmers demanding early start of paddy procurement
- Exclusive: Why Islamic State terrorists shot dead a Sikh doctor in Peshawar, Pakistan
