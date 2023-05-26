Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2023 20:18 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Watch inside visuals of both Houses of new Parliament building

  • Kejriwal sought time to meet Rahul, Congress says, first apologize

  • ‘The Diary of West Bengal’ movie trailer released, Mamata’s police sends legal notice 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

