Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Modi elected NDA parliamentary party leader, President invites him to form govt
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touched PM’s feet
NDA allies meet BJP president JP Nadda on portfolios distribution
