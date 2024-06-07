Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Modi elected NDA parliamentary party leader, President invites him to form govt

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touched PM’s feet

NDA allies meet BJP president JP Nadda on portfolios distribution

