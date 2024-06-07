Friday, June 07, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: June 07, 2024 20:32 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Modi elected NDA parliamentary party leader, President invites him to form govt

  • TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu praised Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touched PM’s feet

  • NDA allies meet BJP president JP Nadda on portfolios distribution

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

