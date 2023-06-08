Thursday, June 08, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2023

​India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 8, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Criminal gang in Ghaziabad used gaming app to convert youths to Islam

  • BJP supporters chant ‘Modi, Modi’, interrupt Kejriwal’s speech at IP campus launch

  • Gruesome: Man hacks live-in partner to pieces in Thane, boils body parts in cooker

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

